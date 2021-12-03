Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Good morning, investor! We’re at the end of the week and it starts off with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving shares this morning are merger updates, earnings reports, stock offerings, and more.
Let’s get right into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) stock is soaring more than 26% after getting orphan drug designation from the FDA.
- Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares are rising over 19% after beating estimates in its most recent earnings report.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock is gaining more than 16% thanks to an SEC filing revealing insider buying.
- Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) shares are heading over 16% higher after announcing a $32.5 million private placement.
- 890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA) stock is increasing nearly 11% after investors approved a merger with Buzzfeed.
- ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) shares are sitting more than 10% higher despite a lack of news this morning.
- Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) stock is climbing over 10% higher as retail traders take notice of the stock today.
- Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) shares are jumping more than 8% after telling investors it’s sold the homes it bought and will use the funds to buy back stock.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) stock is getting an over 8% boost as it continues a rally from Thursday.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) shares are up more than 7% after announcing the close of a $10 million offering.
10 Top Losers
- DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock is plummeting over 31% thanks to a weak guidance for Q4.
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares are diving close to 31% after announcing the pricing of a $225 million public offering.
- Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) stock is taking a more than 23% beating in pre-market trading.
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares are falling over 20% with the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) stock is dropping more than 18% following the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares are decreasing over 14% after the release of its Q3 fiscal 2022 earnings report.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock is declining more than 11% on a possible short squeeze.
- AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) shares are dipping over 9% with a secondary offering of its shares.
- Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) stock is slipping more than 8% after backing out of a merger with Great Outdoors.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 7% following a rally yesterday on investor speculation.
