Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning, trader! We’re getting right into the swing of things with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
We’ve got an FDA update, several agreements, clinical trial data, earnings, and more moving shares today.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) stock is rocketing more than 43% higher on news of the FDA granting it accelerated approval of TARPEYO.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares are soaring over 18% on no clear news but it did receive an NYSE non-compliance letter a couple of days ago due to its price.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock is surging more than 16% after revealing a sale of securities agreement with an institutional investor.
- FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) shares are heading 15% higher after announcing a 31 GWh agreement for low-carbon battery cells with an unnamed company.
- SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) stock is climbing over 13% after announcing that its SAB-185 retains neutralization against Omicron in vitro.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares are increasing more than 12% after presenting data from a clinical trial of its Covid-19 vaccine.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock is gaining over 10% on what appears to be a short squeeze of the shares.
- Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) shares are getting a more than 9% boost after announcing the sale of Willowbrook Plaza in Houston, Texas.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) stock is jumping 9% higher on no clear news this morning.
- Navidea Biopharmaceutical (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) shares are up over 8% after terminating a stock purchase agreement.
10 Top Losers
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) stock is taking a nearly 20% beating with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) shares are falling more than 8% in early morning trading.
- Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) stock is dropping over 7% after announcing a proposed convertible senior notes offering.
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) shares are decreasing more than 7%
- American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) stock is pulling back over 6% after a rally late yesterday on permit approval.
- Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) shares are slipping more than 6% with the release of its fiscal Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) stock is dipping over 6% as locked up shares open up for trading today following the company’s S-1 filing.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares are losing more than 6% of their value after a rally yesterday on plans to review strategic alternatives.
- BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) stock is heading over 5% lower despite a lack of news this morning.
- CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 5%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.