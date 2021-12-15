Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, investor! We’re at the halfway point of the week but there’s no slowing down as we dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
We’ve got earnings reports, clinical trial results, IPOs and more to talk about today.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock is soaring more than 18% continue to rally on corrected clinical trial results.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares are rising over 14% with the release of its Q3 fiscal 2022 earnings report.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) stock is gaining more than 13% despite a lack of news this morning.
- CF Acquisition (NASDAQ:CFVI) shares are increasing about 11% as they recover from an unexpected drop yesterday.
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) stock is climbing over 10% as shares regain lost ground from an abandoned Novartis (NYSE:NVS) agreement.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares are heading more than 9% higher after dropping lower late Tuesday.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock is sitting close to 9% higher as volatility continues on plans to review strategic alternatives.
- East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC) shares are getting an over 8% boost on increased social media chatter.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) stock is jumping more than 7% following a reverse stock spilt yesterday.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares are up over 7% after releasing its fiscal Q2 2022 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock is diving more than 13% following gains Tuesday on its IPO.
- Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares are slipping over 9% after a rally yesterday from social media talk.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) stock is taking a more than 9% beating after providing an update on clinical results for one of its treatments.
- I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares are falling over 8% after presenting clinical trial data yesterday.
- Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) stock is decreasing more than 7% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) shares are pulling back over 7% after rallying yesterday on an agreement with the U.S. Navy.
- BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) stock is declining more than 6% after shares made their public debut in Shangai.
- Livent (NYSE:LTHM) shares are dipping over 6% on no apparent news.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) are losing more than 6% of their value this morning.
- Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down over 6% as it continues a fall from yesterday on news its coronavirus antibody won’t work on Omicron.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.