Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, trader! We’re starting off the day right with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
News moving shares this morning include Omicron concerns, IPOs, social media chatter, and more.
Let’s get into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock is rocketing more than 62% after shares made their public debut yesterday.
- Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) shares are surging over 43% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) stock is soaring more than 23% after announcing plans to launch its irritable bowel syndrome treatment in Q2 2022.
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares are rising nearly 19% with the release of its Q3 fiscal 2022 earnings report.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock is heading 18% higher in a likely short squeeze.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares are climbing over 13% on no apparent news Wednesday morning.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock is running more than 11% higher as retail traders take an interest in it.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares are increasing over 10% alongside social media buzz.
- Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) stock is gaining more than 10% without any recent news.
- Jiayin (NASDAQ:JFIN) shares are up over 9% in what could be a pump of the shares.
10 Top Losers
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) stock is diving more than 20% after announcing the pricing of a private placement.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares are taking an over 18% beating following the announcement of a proposed public offering.
- CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) stock is falling close to 17% after revealing an extension to an FDA review period for one of its drugs.
- Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) shares are dropping more than 9% after gaining yesterday on FDA approval.
- Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) stock is decreasing over 8% following a rally Tuesday on patent news.
- ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) shares are declining more than 8% in pre-market trading today thanks to recent Covid-19 Omicron concerns.
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) stock is slipping over 7% this morning.
- MicroSectors US Big Oil Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) shares are losing more than 7% of their value in early morning trading today.
- NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) stock is dipping over 7% after rallying yesterday on pre-clinical trail data.
- Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 7%.
