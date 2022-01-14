14 Things for SG Stock Investors to Know About Sweetgreen’s New Subscription Program ‘Sweetpass’

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) stock is on the move Tuesday as the salad company tests out a new subscription service.
Let’s take a look at that new offer from Sweetgreen below.
- Users of the Sweetgreen app are able to sign up for Sweetpass.
- This is the new subscription service that saves them money on salads.
- The Sweetpass subscription costs $10 and lasts for 30 days.
- With it comes $3 off for a salad every day for the next $30 days.
- The $3 off can’t be rolled over to another day and they expire 30 days after purchase.
- Customers can make use of the Sweetpass discount at any of the company’s 150 locations across the U.S.
- However, they aren’t able to use it with third-party delivery services.
- That includes DoorDash, UberEats, and so forth.
- One thing to note is that Sweetgreen is only testing out this subscription service at the moment.
- As such, customers can only order it from Jan. 3 through Jan. 16.
- Depending on how this test goes, loyalty members might also see Sweetgreen add other deals to its service.
- It’s also likely that the company is offering this promo to draw in customers.
- Sweetgreen hasn’t been doing so hot over the last couple of years with declining revenues.
- Its stock is also consistently down from its initial public offering near the end of November.
It looks like investors aren’t overly impressed with Sweetpass. The company stock isn’t seeing much trading today and its shares are down 3.8% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.