Cryptocurrency bulls are cheering today after meme-coin darling Baby Doge Coin (CCC:BABYDOGE-USD) was listed on Hong Kong crypto exchange, CoinEx. The BABYDOGE crypto is up more than 11% this morning on the uplifting news. Baby Doge Coin price predictions are flying as investors try to figure out if the token is heading for the moon.
What’s going on with the pupcoin?
The news of the day is an announcement tweet from CoinEx Global detailing its listing for Baby Doge. Trading began this morning, and based on its immediate surge, crypto bulls were pleased by the news.
BABYDOGE is the latest dog-themed crypto trending as of late. The token has even surpassed barking buddies Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) and Floki Inu (CCC:FLOKI-USD) in terms of holders, with more than 1.2 million current holders.
🚀 New Listing
CoinEx Lists #BABYDOGE on 18th Jan@BabyDogeCoin seeks to improve transaction speed & adorableness
✅ Trading Pair: BABYDOGE/USDT
✅ Deposit & Withdrawal: 7AM UTC 18th Jan
✅ Trading: 11AM UTC 18th Jan
Learn more 👉 https://t.co/q37fIJrD2c#CoinEx #BabyDogeCoin pic.twitter.com/dEw1LZPQxb
— CoinEx Global (@coinexcom) January 18, 2022
With Baby Doge sitting at $0.00000000532 per token, let’s see where the experts think the crypto is heading.
Baby Doge Coin Price Predictions
- DigitalCoinPrice believes BABYDOGE is in for modest, but consistent gains. For 2022 the site has a price target of $0.00000000736 per token. For those hoping the crypto will shed some zeros this year, be cautious. DigitalCoinPrice doesn’t foresee that happening until 2025.
- Wallet Investor is a bit more optimistic on the canine crypto. It has a one-year forecast of $0.000000009, and a five-year forecast of $0.00000002 for a roughly 300% gain long term.
- Telegaon is similarly bullish on Baby Doge. The site believes the token could go as high as $0.000000012 this year, but with an average 2022 price target of $0.0000000078 per token. By 2025, it believes the crypto will have shed three zeros, with a price target of $0.0000017. Woof.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.