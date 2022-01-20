BLND Stock: 9 Things to Know About Blend Labs as Shares Get a Big Boost Today

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) stock is on the move Thursday after Joe Lonsdale highlighted his stake in the company.
Lonsdale, a managing partner at 8VC and co-founder of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), said he was the first outside investor in BLND during an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box. He called it “an amazing high-growth company that has all sorts of things they’re building on the platform.”
- Blend Labs is a financial tech company that focuses on simplicity and transparency.
- It wants to make it easier for customers to gain access to financial services.
- That includes easily helping customers get loans, as well as streamlining the ability to make a bank account.
- The company notes that it processed a total of $1.4 trillion in loans during 2020.
- It also allows customers to process an average loan volume of $5 billion per day.
- Currently, the fintech company has more than 330 customers using its platform.
- Nima Ghamsari leads Blend Labs as its co-founder and head of the company.
- Prior to creating BLND, Ghamsari was one of the first employees of the commercial group at Palantir Technologies.
- He’s also a graduate of Stanford University with a B.S. in computer science.
BLND stock is seeing a decent amount of trading today following Lonsdale’s mention of the company. As of this writing, more than 1 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s quickly approaching the company’s daily average trading volume of around 1.3 million shares.
BLND stock is up 10.5% as of Thursday morning.
