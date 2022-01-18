Cardano Price Predictions: Where Will the Metaverse Take the ADA Crypto?

After a blockbuster week for Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD), the ADA crypto dropped today despite promising metaverse news for the cryptocurrency. Cardano price predictions are flying today as crypto bulls explore the latest developments from the ADA crypto.
So, what’s going on with Cardano lately?
Well, Cardano surged this morning after reports that its recently launched metaverse game, Pavia, has seen virtual land prices surge. As per CoinDesk, plots of Pavia have sold as high as $45,000 dollars on the Cardano non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace CNFT. More than 60% of land parcels were pre-sold, sometimes months in advance, ahead of its recent release.
Indeed, Pavia was launched on the Cardano network just last week, as the first metaverse initiative to be found on the blockchain. Virtual real estate has become a popular new trend of late, with virtual properties selling for sometimes millions of dollars.
Despite the promising development, ADA’s rise was short-lived today. After jumping in early morning trading, Cardano is down more than 7% at the time of writing.
With ADA currently sitting at $1.43 per coin, let’s see if the investors are optimistic about the metaverse hype.
Cardano Price Predictions: Where Will the ADA Crypto Go?
- With ADA currently sitting at $1.42 per token, Wallet Investor believes the coin has a skyward future ahead of it. The site has a one-year forecast of $3.027, predicting the coin will more than double by year-end. In five years, it is similarly bullish, setting a price target of $9.21.
- Crowd Wisdom is even more bullish on the coin short-term. Its average 2022 price prediction for Cardano is $4.30.
- Coin Quora believes ADA’s technological development and general activeness make it a strong choice going forward. And boy, is it bullish on it. It predicts the coin will break the $5 mark before year-end, even tossing around upper-end estimates close to $10. In 2025, it forecasts Cardano will spike as high as $25 per coin.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.