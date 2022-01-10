Chainlink Crypto Pairs Up with NFL Star to Demonstrate the Next ‘Play’ for NFTs

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are impossible to escape right now, whether you’re a devout Bored Ape or an eye-rolling skeptic. Regardless, there’s no denying that the industry is generating colossal amounts of revenue for marketplaces and their sellers. As this simple fact becomes more clear and NFTs continue to seep into the mainstream, it appears celebrities are using their images to lever their own NFT ventures as well. NFL star Dez Bryant is the most recent athlete to do so. With a new partnership with Chainlink (CCC:LINK-USD), Bryant is showing up a new evolution for NFTs and spotlighting the LINK crypto in the process.
Dez Bryant, the ex-wide receiver for the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, is keen on NFTs. Today, the star player is now behind a new NFT platform called Personal Corner. And with the platform’s newest partnership, it is offering up NFTs different from what many other platforms are offering right now.
Chainlink Crypto Partnership Allows Personal Corner to Show Off ‘Dynamic’ NFTs
This week, the Personal Corner platform is teaming up with Chainlink crypto for a new type of NFT that is stirring a lot of interest. These ‘dynamic’ NFTs signal where the tokens will be heading in the near future.
Chainlink is a network which supplies real-time data to blockchain peers. Networks like Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) are partnered with Chainlink to have the most accurate data possible available on their apps. Thanks to the network’s ability to retrieve fast and accurate data, it claims to support even the most advanced of smart contracts.
Now, the network is getting together with Bryant’s Personal Corner platform in order to help support dynamic NFTs. According to CoinDesk, the NFTs will pull real-time sports data from Chainlink oracles in order to keep the NFTs changing in appearance. For example, if an NFL player were to break some sort of record, that player’s tokens might turn gold. The result is an ever-changing NFT that stands to go up or down in rarity or value. In essence, it’s a method through which players can invest in particular players’ success.
As the news breaks, the Chainlink crypto is suffering slightly from the market-wide downturn. LINK is paring losses of nearly 2% with a trading volume around the coin’s daily average.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.