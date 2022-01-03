Dear Saitama Crypto Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Jan. 8

In the final weeks of 2021, we saw quite a bit of speculation regarding what would be the breakout cryptos of 2022. Many popular names, from major coins to meme tokens, entered the spotlight. Now that the new year is here, one name is already poised to burst onto the scene. This crypto, Saitama (CCC:SAITAMA-USD), bills itself as the “future of finance.”
And importantly, fans of the Saitama crypto should mark their calendars for Jan. 8. According to a countdown clock, that date will mark the launch of its digital wallet SaitaMask. This token has gained considerable traction on social media recently, piquing the interest of many investors.
So, with that in mind, let’s dive in.
What Is the Saitama Crypto?
According to Saitama’s website, it is a “community-driven platform” built to promote financial well-being. It intends to do so by helping investors gain control of their finances. Its medium is a token that bears its name and trades under the symbol SAITAMA.
So where does the new SaitaMask fit in? This feature is a smart wallet intended to solve problems that many investors have with decentralized finance (DeFi). More specifically, SaitaMask will serve as a one-stop shop for investors. Through this feature, investors will be able to buy, sell, swap and transfer crypto assets. Saitama says the wallet will also include crypto analysis tools.
Beyond this upcoming launch, Saitama has a passive income system in which 2% of each transaction is redistributed to a pool of holders. This type of model, which rewards investors simply for holding the token, is similar to that of popular Floki Inu (CCC:FLOKI-USD) which proved to be a breakout sensation in 2021.
Additionally, Saitama’s founders have made it clear that while they want all members of their community to make a profit, they also prioritize making sure that crypto whales or big wallet holders aren’t able to manipulate the price of the Saitama crypto in their favor. The team claims this goal is achievable through the token’s smart coding.
What’s the Word?
Since the team behind Saitama shared the countdown clock link on Twitter earlier today, excitement has been mounting.
Noted in our calendar 🥷
We cannot wait to join in phase one 🚀#SaitaMask #KishiNinjas #saitama #KishimotoInu
— Kishimoto Inu 🥷 (@KishimotoInu) January 3, 2022
Other supportive tweets quickly poured in.
For you guys hurry up and fill your bag with as much saitama as possible because at this countdown the price of saitama will go up and will be parabolic when it's released 🔥🔥🔥
— Jeffrey Cen (@CenJefry) January 3, 2022
— مجتبی (@behtarin_bashim) January 3, 2022
What to Expect
What’s clear so far is that the Saitama crypto already has its own digital army, which calls itself the Wolfpack. We’ve all seen what Floki Inu’s Viking army and fellow pupcoin Shiba Inu’s (CCC:SHIB-USD) SHIB army can do when they want to help a token gain momentum.
The Saitama crypto is still gaining steam and investors are learning what it can do, but this new coin on the block is definitely worth watching as 2022 heats up and markets regain momentum. Jan. 8 is coming and investors should be paying attention.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.