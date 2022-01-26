Dogelon Mars Price Predictions: Where Will New Pupcoin Rally Take the ELON Crypto?

The dogs are out in full force today amid a clear pupcoin rally taking hold of the cryptocurrency market. Meme-coin darlings Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD), Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD), GamingShiba (CCC:GAMINGSHIBA-USD) and Floki Inu (CCC:FLOKI-USD) are all in the green today after a disastrous start to the year. However, it seems Dogelon Mars (CCC:ELON-USD) may end up king of the canine coins today. ELON is up nearly 20%. Dogelon Mars price predictions are in full force after this surprise contender entered the meme-coin ring.
What do you need to know about Dogelon today?
Dogelon is the latest and greatest meme coin making waves. To be fair, what’s not to like? It’s a combination of two pop culture staples: Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) and Elon Musk. In fact, it’s likely that its origin in the two is why it’s barking higher today. Yesterday, the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Chief Executive tweeted out, claiming he would “eat a happy meal on tv if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin.”
It’s not exactly a first for Musk. He frequently tweets out in glowing adoration of his favorite meme coin, and you can almost always count on the currency reacting well. Today marks a milder reaction. Indeed, Dogecoin is only up 2.8%, which, compared to previous jumps following Musk tweets, is quite muted. Instead, it seems Dogelon is stealing the limelight. The space-centric meme coin has been on a non-stop rollercoaster since launching this past April.
The coin has few use cases, despite being built on the Ethereum blockchain. It doesn’t yet have a roadmap and is seemingly riding on the inherent humor found in the concept of a Shiba Inu puppy traveling through time and space. Regardless, it has grown fairly substantially in popularity.
With ELON sitting at $0.00000088 per token, let’s see where the experts think the crypto is heading.
Dogelon Mars Price Predictions: Can ELON Reach the Moon?
- CryptoNewsZ is quite bullish on the ELON crypto. The site predicts the coin will shed a zero halfway through the year but likely won’t move any further. The average price target is $0.00000195 per coin. Long term, it forecasts the coin will likely trend up slightly from where it closes out this year. It set a 2024 price prediction of $0.0000033.
- Wallet Investor is substantially more bullish on Dogelon Mars. The site set a one-year forecast of $0.00000266, predicting it will shed a zero within the next 12 months. Long term, it believes the coin will continue to progressively grow, setting a 2027 price target of $0.00001010.
- Cryptopolitan is similarly confident in ELON’s long-term potential. It set a 2022 price target of $0.00000163, believing the token will shed a zero at some point this year. By 2025, it forecasts the crypto will have grown decently, to $0.00000519.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.