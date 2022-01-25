Ethereum Price Predictions: Where Will ETH Go After Major Crypto Crash?

The new year has generally spelled doom for the cryptocurrency market. Many of the biggest names have seen drops as much as 50% from November highs. This includes flagship cryptos like Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), which have lost more than 40% of their value since last year’s peaks. As such, seeing the majority of the top 100 cryptos by market capitalization in the green today has investors hopeful that the worst is behind them. Ethereum price predictions are running hot as investors try to make sense of a rollercoaster few months for digital assets.
So, where will Ethereum go from here?
ETH has been a major victim of the crypto crash. Since it reached its all-time high of $4,735 in November, the coin has experienced a fall from grace. Today, it is trending around $2,449, after losing more than 24% of its value in just the past week. Ethereum is the building block for hundreds of cryptos across the world. As such, when it drops, so do many, many more.
After a tumultuous few weeks and months, today’s nearly 10% jump comes across as a hopeful sign for investors. Let’s see where the experts think the mainstay crypto is heading.
Ethereum Price Predictions
- CryptoNewsZ believes Ethereum will make a comeback this year — and then some. It set a 2022 price target of $7,500 and a 2024 prediction range between $8,000 and $9,400.
- Wallet Investor is a bit less optimistic about Ethereum, though still very bullish. The platform has a one-year forecast of $5,376 per coin and a whopping five-year forecast of $16,979.
- Coin Quora also has faith in ETH. The site predicts that so long as the bearish wave eventually wanes, Ethereum will reach $7,500 by the end of the year. For 2024, it sees the crypto making a number of partnerships that will balloon the coin up to $12,500.
