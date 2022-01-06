Ethereum Price Predictions: Where Will ETH Go After Today’s Crypto Crash?

It seems forecasts for a crypto winter during 2021 have come true, as cryptocurrencies have had a rough start to the new year. Since the start of 2022, Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) has lost more than 9% of it’s value. However, the ETH crypto remains the second-largest cryptocurrency based on market capitalization, second only to Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). So, what explains Ethereum’s decline this year? And where will it go from here? Today, let’s take a look at some Ethereum price predictions.
Investors who invested in cryptocurrencies as a hedge to inflation may want to review their strategy. Rather, it seems as if crypto is correlated to the general movement of the stock market. Yesterday, the Fed released the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Dec. 14-15. Based on the minutes, investors are anticipating an increase of 25 basis points in interest rates in March, which is now anticipated to occur earlier than expected. After the release of the minutes, Ethereum dropped to as low as $3,300 before slightly rebounding.
At the FOMC meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that “There’s a real risk now, I believe, that inflation may be more persistent and … the risk of higher inflation becoming entrenched has increased.” Additionally, the 10-year treasury yield is at a six-month high. Investors may flee to “safe haven” treasury bonds during times of volatility and uncertainty.
Investors in Ethereum now have to deal with a hawkish Fed and rising treasury yields. So, the big question remains: What does 2022 have in store for Ethereum?
Ethereum Price Predictions: Where will ETH Go This Year?
- CryptoNewsZ has a 2022 price prediction of $7,500. Notably, this implies upside of 121% from current prices. CryptoNewsZ believes that further advances in partnerships and integrations will help achieve this price prediction. However, the prediction is “quite optimistic in the price point of view but undoubtedly feasible for the near-term Ethereum projections.
- Wallet Investor has a 2022 price prediction of $6,838. This represents an impressive upside of 101%. Additionally, Wallet Investor’s sentiment visual indicates that sentiment surrounding the ETH crypto has been extremely bearish the past month.
- Digitalcoin has a 2022 price prediction of $4,660. This prediction implies upside of 37%. Furthermore, Digitalcoin’s Ethereum price prediction is currently flashing a “strong sell” signal, which seems to contrast with its price prediction. However, this signifies that Digitalcoin believes that Ethereum can rebound from its price decline during 2022.
