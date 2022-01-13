FirstDog Crypto Prices Soar 1,300% in Pupcoin Frenzy. Is It the Next Shiba Inu?

Of the myriad dog-themed cryptocurrencies available to buy, the chances of any of them hitting the same boom that favorites like Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) and Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) have experienced is always low. However, as the FirstDog (CCC:FSD-USD) crypto is proving right now, that chance is never zero. Currently, FSD-USD is up an unbelievable 1,300% after a massive jump yesterday, Jan. 12.
What’s behind FirstDog’s big boom?
In a day where SHIB and DOGE have both been up, FirstDog is proving top dog — and it’s not even close. The reason? Likely a mix-up with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, the Elder Doge himself. The CEO tweeted out yesterday about FSD. That is, Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system.
The recently minted token took no time in jumping on the tweet, claiming it was directed at the crypto.
Of course, it’s not hard to debunk the claim. FSD is currently sitting at $0.000000033 per token. You probably don’t need a calculator to figure out that it isn’t going to go up to $12,000 within 10 days. Which, just for the record, would mark a more than 36,000,000,000,000% increase. Woof.
So, what else do you need to know about this pupcoin in the spotlight? Let’s dive in.
FirstDog Crypto Sees Massive Jump with Little Cause — And It’s Loving Every Minute
FirstDog was only recently created but has seen surprisingly strong momentum given its use cases. The official FirstDog Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) bio simply reads: “FirstDog (FSD) aims to be the most known and most used cryptocurrency in the world.”
The FirstDog website paints a slightly different picture for the token, however. “First Dog is a community-driven token and Trading Card Social Gaming platform in development. $FD TO THE MOON.”
While little is currently known about the state of and logistics surrounding the trading card system, the website claims the game will have player vs. enemy, player vs. player, social trading and its own social media platform.
With that said, this name is unabashedly a meme coin. Whether FirstDog becomes the next major trading card app or sinks into obscurity is unclear. Regardless, after today’s gains, FSD crypto fans are certainly wagging their tails.
