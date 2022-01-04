Internet Computer Price Predictions: How High Can Web 3.0 Take the ICP Crypto?

There’s a new crypto in the spotlight, and it has an interesting name. The price of Internet Computer (CCC:ICP-USD) has appreciated over 17% the past 24 hours. However, the ICP crypto first became tradable in mid-2021 and has since lost over 90% of its value. Therefore, investors are seeking out Internet Computer price predictions to see just where this crypto is going next. At the time of writing, Internet Computer is the 30th largest crypto based on its market capitalization of $6.5 billion. Ranking one spot up is Stellar (CCC:XLM-USD), which carries a market cap of $7 billion.
Internet Computer is a blockchain developed by the Dfinity Foundation. The basic theme behind the ICP crypto is to create a decentralized internet system by using a set of protocols that will allow independent data servers to join together and offer an alternative to current cloud services.
In recent ICP crypto news, Dfinity successfully created a cross-blockchain bridge, called Terabethia, that can connect to the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) network. Consequently, ERC-20 tokens will be able to exist natively on Dfinity’s network. Additionally, Terabethia will allow the two blockchains to communicate and exchange tokens and smart contracts.
Furthermore, ICP crypto is continuously attracting fans of Web 3.0 with its developments. As per InvestorPlace writer Brenden Rearick:
“Investors are digesting the network’s year-end ICP crypto news, which included a whopping 25 proposals introduced to the network. These proposals set a multitude of far-reaching goals for the network. And, they are doing well to get people excited about the currency.”
With all the recent developments in mind, investors are anticipating Internet Computer price predictions. Let’s jump right in.
Internet Computer Price Predictions: What’s Next for ICP?
- CryptoNewsZ has a 2022 price prediction of $115. This implies an impressive upside of 240% from current prices. CryptoNewsZ adds that as long as other major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Ethereum remain stable, then the ICP crypto should enjoy gains as well. Additionally, CryptoNewsZ has a 2025 price prediction of $200, which would imply upside of 492%.
- Coin Price Forecast has a 2022 price prediction of $40.39. This figure represents an upside of 19%. Notably, this prediction was formulated using “prediction models, a set of parameters that the computer can use to make decisions, and a learning component that allows the system to change the parameters based on experience.” Coin Price Forecast states that over time, its prediction models will self-improve based on past learning experiences.
- Wallet Investor has a 2022 price prediction of $1.73. This implies a staggering downside of over 94%. Wallet Investor’s proprietary sentiment measurer states that sentiment surrounding ICP crypto in the past 30 days has been slightly bearish. The website adds that ICP crypto could possibly be a “bad, high-risk 1-year investment option.”
