Is Robinhood Really About to List Shiba Inu in an Answer to the #ShibaArmy’s Prayers?

Today is an interesting day for anybody remotely interested in pupcoins. As Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) looks to beef up its crypto offering, it appears that one dog will have its day, so long as rumors hold true. Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) is finally getting what hundreds of thousands of holders have begged for. With Robinhood to list Shiba Inu in the coming weeks, SHIB prices are taking off and the #SHIBArmy is celebrating.
Rumors are surfacing today that Robinhood really will be finally listing Shiba Inu’s SHIB token for trading on its crypto platform. Specifically, several crypto news sources claim knowledge of insider information that SHIB will be listing on the platform this February.
Of course, at this phase, investors are relying on rumor for this confirmation; the only way to see if it’s true is to wait on confirmation from Shiba Inu or Robinhood themselves. So far, the only sort of insight available is a cryptic tweet from Shiba Inu developers promising “amazing things” to come.
🐶 Working on amazing things, #ShibArmy! Woof! pic.twitter.com/jXsWTDAZth
— Shib (@Shibtoken) January 7, 2022
Robinhood to List Shiba Inu, According to Insider
Is Robinhood to list Shiba Inu for sure? It’s not wholly certain. However, this is the second set of rumors to make the rounds over recent weeks. In December, in a tweet from a Shiba Inu news platform, it was claimed that one Robinhood insider says SHIB will find itself on the crypto platform as early as January.
If these rumors do hold true, the news is huge. It brings to close a long-fought battle by the #SHIBArmy to get the crypto on the Robinhood platform. Indeed, over half a million SHIB holders are currently petitioning to get a listing. What’s more, various campaigns on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have kicked off in recent months to get the e-trading platform’s attention.
Of course, Robinhood did acknowledge the SHIB Army’s requests for a listing in the fall of last year. But it wasn’t the response investors were hoping for. In November, a crypto executive for the company said it was “not racing to list” SHIB, tossing water on the fire.
The news today certainly throws these claims into doubt. But, with nothing concretely announcing the listing, SHIB’s gains today are driven entirely by speculation. So far, SHIB is gaining 15% today, with a trading volume of over $1.3 billion. It will certainly be interesting to keep an eye on SHIB in the coming weeks as this rumored listing nears.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.