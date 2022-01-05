Lucid Lands Price Predictions: What Do NFT Games Mean for the LLG Crypto?

No, Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) is not launching its own line of electric aircraft, at least not yet. Today we’re here to talk about an entirely different sector.
Lucid Lands (CCC:LLG-USD), which has been trending on CoinMarketCap in recent days, refers to the first decentralized non-fungible token (NFT) game that operates on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. A play-to-earn style gaming experience, it integrates 3D gaming and a 2D NFT marketplace. Each NFT Hero that the game features is unique, and as is the case with all NFTs, boasts scarcity that is complemented by its own intrinsic value. All such collectibles can be traded in the Lucid Lands marketplace.
The LLG crypto is falling today after rising fairly steadily all week. It comes at a time when gaming cryptos are red hot and only seem to be getting hotter. Companies are racing to reach the metaverse and investors are reaching to profit off of metaverse cryptos, leading to increasingly positive Lucid Lands price predictions. Splintershards (CCC:SPS-USD) crypto has also been trending recently following the release of its blockchain NFT card game.
What are experts predicting for the virtual road ahead for the LLG crypto? Let’s check it out.
Lucid Lands Price Predictions
- PricePrediction predicts that by the end of 2022, prices could rise as high as 17 cents. By the end of 2025, it sees that price doubling, rising as high as 53 cents.
- DigitalCoinPrice hasn’t issued such a rosy forecast for LLG, but it still sees the gaming crypto finishing 2023 at 10 cents and hitting 14 cents by the end of 2025. While its model predicts a slight decrease in price during 2026, it also sees the crypto rising to 17 cents by 2027. Its forecast still rates LLG as a profitable investment.
- CoinArbitrageBot predicts that based on the crypto’s price data and historical performances, it could finish 2022 at 10 cents and 2023 at 16 cents. According to the platform’s analysis, the maximum prince LLG could reach within the coming three years is 60 cents.
