Nervos Network Price Predictions: Where Will the CKB Crypto Go Next?

Today called to mind images of last week’s turbulence as many cryptocurrencies slipped back into the red. Many prominent cryptos were showing promise earlier this week, covering ground they lost during the crash. As of this writing, though, the five largest cryptos by market capitalization are all down. Another name that hasn’t been trading well today is Nervos Network (CCC:CKB-USD). The turbulence we’ve seen from the CKB crypto since the year began raises the question of what Nervos Network price predictions look like for 2022 and beyond.
But Nervos has seen some exciting developments recently.
Earlier this week, the platform announced that it would be teaming up with non-fungible token (NFT) blockchain Pastel Network on an initiative to provide security for NFT investors. This partnership was prompted by the rapid growth of Kollect.me, Nervos’ NFT marketplace. As NFTs continue to skyrocket in popularity, related scams are rising along with them.
Nervos Network price predictions were mixed earlier this year, but have these new developments led experts to reconsider? Let’s take a closer look.
Nervos Network Price Predictions
- WalletInvestor still rates CKB crypto as an “awesome” one-year investment, maintaining its bullish stance. It predicts that its price will rise by 68% before January 2023 and 140% by the end of the following year. According to the platform’s model, CBK prices could hit $0.0336 in one year.
- DigitalCoinPrice is also bullish on CKB, issuing a one-year price prediction of $0.0295 and a two-year prediction of $0.0338. By 2025, the platform predicts it could rise to as much as $0.0471.
- Gov Capital issued a highly bullish take, predicting that the CKB crypto could rise to $0.0509 within one year.
- CryptoNewsZ is less bullish on the CKB crypto’s immediate future but still foresees growth. It predicts that prices could cross 3 cents. Throughout 2023, it expects CKB’s price to stay between 4 cents and 5 cents.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.