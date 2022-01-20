NFLX Stock: 10 Things for Investors to Expect From Netflix Earnings Thursday Night

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock is on the move Thursday as investors prepare for the company to release its Q4 2021 earnings report after markets close today!
Here’s everything investors need to know about the upcoming NFLX earnings report.
- First off, Netflix plans to release its earnings report at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
- Of course, we’re expecting the video streaming company to release earnings performance for Q4, as well as its outlook for future quarters.
- The current estimates from Wall Street have Netflix reporting earnings per share of 82 cents.
- This has them expecting a drop compared to the company’s EPS of $1.39 from the same time last year.
- Analysts are also looking for the company to report revenue of $7.71 billion during the period.
- Following the earnings release, Netflix’s leaders will host a video interview at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
- That will include the two co-CEOs of the company, as well as the CFO, COO, and other leaders.
- Investors will be able to submit questions via email.
- Netflix is advising those with questions to submit them as early as possible so they can be addressed.
- Investors will be able to watch this interview at the Netflix Investor Relations YouTube channel.
NFLX stock is seeing a decent amount of trading today as investors prepare for the earnings report. As of this writing, roughly 2 million shares of the company’s stock are on the move. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is around 3.4 million shares.
NFLX stock is up 1.3% as of Thursday morning.
