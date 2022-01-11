Nickel Prices: 9 Things to Know as Demand for the Silvery-White Metal Surges

Rising nickel prices are a hot subject among traders today and we’re diving into why interest in the precious metal is increasing.
Let’s get right into the nickel prices rising news below!
- The first thing that investors need to know is that prices for nickel are rising alongside increasing demand for the metal.
- Part of that has to do with the rise of electric vehicles (EV), which require nickel for their production.
- In fact, we just saw Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) sign a deal with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to supply it with nickel concentrate.
- Another factor affecting nickel prices is the diminishing reserve of the metal.
- On-warrant nickel stocks on the market hit 48,846 tons.
- That’s the lowest inventories have been since December 2019.
- As a result, prices are increasing on the London Metal Exchange.
- This has nickel reaching a price of $21,430 per ton.
- That’s the highest the price of the metal has been since May 2014.
Jinrui Futures analysts said the following about nickel prices in a statement obtained by Mining.com.
‘Nickel prices are expected to remain strong in the short-term amid low inventories and destocking expectations, but increasing capacity from Indonesia will curb further increase in the medium- to long-term.”
Here’s how some nickel stocks are reacting to today’s prices.
- PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) stock is up 3.5% as of Tuesday afternoon.
- Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) shares are slipping 3.4% as of this writing.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) stock is rising 2.1% this afternoon.
