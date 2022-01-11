TLOFF Stock: The $1.5B Tesla Deal That Has Nickel Supplier Talon Metals Taking Off Today

Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) stock is heating up Tuesday thanks to news of a deal with electric vehicle (EV) company Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).
This will have Talon Metals supplying Tesla with nickel concentrate that will come from the Tamarack Nickel Project in Aitkin County, Minn. This will have Tesla acquiring 165 million pounds of nickel concentrate from the company.
The deal doesn’t have to stop there though. If Tesla chooses, it can also negotiate to purchase a larger amount of nickel concentrate from Talon Metals and has preferential rights to do so under the current agreement.
Talon Metals notes the deal will last for six years or until the 165 million pounds of nickel concentrate is delivered to Tesla. The EV company will pay for the nickel concentrate based on the price from the London Metals Exchange.
Henri van Rooyen, CEO of Talon Metals, said this about the deal boosting TLOFF stock.
“This agreement is the start of an innovative partnership between Tesla and Talon for the responsible production of battery materials directly from the mine to the battery cathode. Talon is committed to meeting the highest standards of responsible production that is fully traceable and that has the lowest embedded CO2 footprint in the industry. Talon is excited to support Tesla’s mission to accelerate the transition to renewable energy.”
TLOFF stock is seeing heavy trading on today’s Tesla news. As of this writing, more than 12 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a jump from its daily average trading volume of about 243,000 shares.
TLOFF stock is up 22.9% as of Tuesday morning.
