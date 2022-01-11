SBEV Stock: The Walmart TapouT Deal That Has Investors Tapping In to Splash Beverage Today

Splash Beverage (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) stock is shooting higher on Tuesday thanks to a deal that brings its TapouT drinks to Walmart (NYSE:WMT) stores.
The deal has Splash Beverage’s TapouT performance drinks coming to 47 Walmart locations in Florida. The company highlights that this expansion is major as it opens the way to selling the drinks in more stores in the state.
Splash Beverage getting its drinks in Florida Walmart locations is a big deal for the company. Florida has the second most Walmart locations by state with a total of 341 stores.
Robert Nistico, chairman and CEO of Splash Beverage, said the following about the deal.
“We are thrilled with this Walmart authorization, and this is a wonderful way to start 2022. Walmart is extremely selective in the brands they choose to offer their shoppers and selecting TapouT is great validation that TapouT can compete at the highest level with the biggest global brands.”
News of TapouT making its way to Walmart stores in Florida is bringing heavy trading SBEV stock today. As of this writing, more than 56 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s a massive jump over its daily average trading volume of about 179,000 shares.
SBEV stock is up 54% as of Tuesday morning.
Investors seeking more stock market news for today are in the right place!
We’ve got all the most recent stock coverage traders need for Tuesday. Among that is the latest concerning Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) and Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), as well as this morning’s pre-market stock movers. You can find all of that info at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Tuesday
- KNDI Stock: The EV News Sending Kandi Technologies Revving Up Today
- RIVN Stock Alert: Why Is Rivian Under Pressure Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed