Pluton Price Predictions: Where Will Coinbase Listing Take the PLU Crypto?

What is going on with the Pluton (CCC:PLU-USD) crypto today? After being listed on Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the price of the Pluton token has shot up by more than 160% during the past week. According to CoinMarketCap, Pluton is the 840th-largest cryptocurrency based on its market capitalization of $15.5 million. With the Coinbase listing, Pluton should receive a boost in liquidity and reputation.
Founded in 2015, Pluton is a decentralized ecosystem that is powered by the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain. In addition, users can download the Plutus app to access the Plutus debit card and decentralized exchange. Users can receive awards in the form of Pluton by actively using their debit card. The debit card’s payment process works via “a proxy conversion to a virtual debit card linked to your account,” and users will receive 3% of their money spent in Pluton crypto. Furthermore, the official Pluton website states that Pluton carries an advantage over Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Ethereum because “there are [zero fees] and near instant transactions.”
With the recent Coinbase listing in mind, investors are wondering if Pluton can continue its epic run. Therefore, let’s dive into Pluton price predictions for 2022.
Pluton Price Predictions: What’s Next for This Crypto?
- Digitalcoin has a 2022 price prediction of $27.49. This prediction implies an upside of 34% from current prices. Digitalcoin’s price prediction was developed using a proprietary algorithm that factors in historical data. Additionally, the website’s price prediction visual indicates that the Pluton crypto is currently a strong buy.
- PricePrediction has a 2022 price prediction of $21.92. This prediction represents an upside of 7.5%. The site adds that in the best-case scenario, Pluton could rise to $24.92. However, in the worst case scenario, the Pluton crypto could fall to $21.17.
- Trading Beasts has a 2022 price prediction of $11.75. This prediction implies a significant 42% downside. Trading Beasts formulated this price prediction based on “historical data and using a combination of linear and polynomial regressions.”
- Wallet Investor has a 2022 price prediction of $9.28. Notably, this prediction implies a massive downside of 54%. Furthermore, while Wallet Investor notes that sentiment surrounding the Pluton crypto has been extremely bullish the past month, the website states that Pluton is a “bad long-term (1-year) investment.”
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.