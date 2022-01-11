Saitama Crypto News: What Is SaitaMask and How Can You Make an Account?

It seems that decentralized finance (DeFi) applications are all the rage these days. Now more than ever, investors are seeking financial tools not overlooked by billion-dollar corporations. Remember in late January 2021 when Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) restricted trading of several high-flying meme stocks like GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC (NYSE:AMC)? That’s where SaitaMask comes in.
SaitaMask is a decentralized one-stop shop that offers a crypto wallet for investors. Using SaitaMask, users can buy, sell, swap, stake and transfer cryptocurrencies. The app also includes crypto analysis tools and an “edutainment platform” to educate users. The SaitaMask wallet was recently launched on Jan. 8 and is certified by auditing firm CertiK to be “issue free and hacker resistant.”
Saitama COO Russell Armand praised the certification. Armand added:
“The certification proves that Saitama’s blockchain technology is hacker resistant and free of major or critical bugs, giving even greater confidence to larger exchanges, existing coin holders and potential new purchases added confidence in Saitama and its continued growth.”
Saitama Inu (CCC:SAITAMA-USD) acts as the native medium for Saitama. Furthermore, the Saitama Inu token was built on the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain using a secure safe code. According to CoinMarketCap, Saitama Inu currently carries a market capitalization of $2.1 billion.
So, how do you make a SaitaMask account? Let’s jump right in.
How to Make a SaitaMask Account in 9 Simple Steps
- Open up the app store on your device and and search for “SaitaMask.”
- Select the SaitaMask app and download it.
- Create a new account by selecting “Register.” This can be found below the “Log in” button.
- Input your wallet name and email address. Next, create your password.
- After confirming your email address, the next step is to create a wallet or import an existing one.
- Once that is completed, SaitaMask will prompt you to create a six-digit security code. Don’t forget this code!
- Next, you will be given a 12-word phrase that will act as an additional security feature. This 12-word phrase is known as a “seed phrase.” The official SAITAMA YouTube account urges users to write their phrases down. If the seed phrase is lost, the video warns, “You will lose access to your wallet forever.”
- Afterwards, SaitaMask will then ask you to enter the 12-word phrase in the word order that was given to you.
- Congratulations! You have now set up your SaitaMask account and can explore all the features within the app.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.