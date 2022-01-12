Shiba Hunter Coin: 14 Things to Know We Know About SHUNT as the Crypto Rockets This Week

Shiba Hunter (CCC:SHUNT-USD) is in the news today as the crypto coin sees major gains this week.
Let’s dive into all the news crypto traders need to know about Shiba Hunter coin below!
- First off, we have to note that this is yet another ripoff of Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD).
- It’s also worth highlighting that traders will want to be careful when investing in this crypto.
- CoinMarketCap includes a warning on its price tracking page for investors.
- It claims there have been reports that holders of SHUNT are unable to sell the crypto.
- Considering its massive growth and low price, this is especially worrisome.
- The crypto’s website describes it as “A One-of-a-Kind Game That Offers Endless Excitement and Gains.”
- It claims to be ” an animated character based game developed to offer a fun and simple experience for players seeking to earn income while enjoying playing video games.”
- Of course, we have to point out that there’s no game that users can play tied to the crypto.
- Instead, it promises the launch of the game at the end of its roadmap.
- Shiba Hunter coin is also promoting itself with the #TheHuntBegins hashtag.
- However, searches on social media for the hashtag turn up no results connected to the crypto.
- Another point worth mentioning is the early nature of the SHUNT crypto, which only just launched on Jan. 4, 2022.
- Another red flag is the company limiting those than can reply to its Tweets.
- All of this points to a potential pump and dump scam coin that investors will want to be wary of.
SHUNT is up 741.2% over the last 24 hours as of Wednesday afternoon.
We’ve got all the latest crypto coverage that traders need to know about for Wednesday. Among that is the latest on Harvest Finance (CCC:FARM-USD), what’s happening with Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) stock today, as well as talk of Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) adding Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD). You can get up to speed on all of this news at the links below!
On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
