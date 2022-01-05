The 7 Best Equity Crowdfunding Names to Buy on Wefunder Right Now

Equity crowdfunding solves two major problems — one for founders and one for investors. Founders need capital to put their vision and ideas into action. Meanwhile, investors need new opportunities to suit their investment preferences. And the more diversification the better. After all, the returns in startup investing can be unpredictable.
When it comes to technology, infrastructure, entertainment, or almost everything else, there are endless investment opportunities out there. Don’t believe me? Well, this article features some of the best startups you can invest in right now on Wefunder.
Of course, an equity crowdfunding investment often involves risk. Don’t forget, you should know what to be wary of before entering this space. That said, these seven names still look especially interesting:
- Gamestar+
- ThisWay Global
- Corvidane
- Arqlite
- SolarGaps
- Navisyo
- Atom Limbs
Equity Crowdfunding Opportunities: Gamestar+
First up on this list of equity crowdfunding opportunities, Gamestar+ is an interactive streaming platform poised to enrich family game night. Essentially, the platform delivers some of the most engaging board and TV show games to the home.
Gamestar+ fills a void in the subscription streaming space that’s not yet occupied by names like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). The platform also has a series of well-known titles on offer. These include Family Feud and Jeopardy! as well as Wheel of Fortune, Scene It? and Deal or No Deal. Providing fun stay-at-home entertainment, the target audience here are both families with children as well as millennials and Gen Z.
The U.S. board game market is valued at over $3 billion right now. On a global level, however, the market is estimated to be worth over $12 billion. Furthermore, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%, the market could be worth $30 billion by 2026.
As far as the business model goes, Gamestar+ is set generate revenue from the sale of board games, in-app purchases and its subscriptions. You can invest in this company on Wefunder with a minimum investment of $500.
ThisWay Global
According to this next equity crowdfunding name, one of the biggest hurdles recruiters and hiring managers face in finding job candidates is unconscious bias. ThisWay Global uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to match people with jobs instantly and remove that bias.
The technology here is cloud-based, available via a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model and fully automated. With a candidate matching engine that connects skilled workers with employers, the tool helps companies attract and retain top talent, revolutionizing the HR industry. It even helps navigate biases with a natural language processor (NLP), which removes any bias existing in job descriptions and thus supports diverse hiring practices.
Using this recruitment tool, businesses can get many benefits — increasing their reputation and creativity as well as hiring better talent (which can ultimately lead to better financial performances). ThisWay estimates an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of about $28 million by the end of 2022. The firm’s vision is to disrupt the recruitment market, which is valued at $470 billion.
You can invest in ThisWay Global on Wefunder with a minimum investment of $100.
Equity Crowdfunding Opportunities: Corvidane
Corvidane is developing drugs to reduce the risk of heart attacks, strokes and liver transplants. According to this equity crowdfunding opportunity’s Wefunder page, heart attacks are the number one cause of death worldwide. Strokes are number two. And both of these issues cost healthcare systems around the globe a ton each year.
Specifically, heart attacks are often caused by atherosclerosis, a result of inflammation and “the build up of fats, cholesterol and cellular waste in vessel walls.” This stops the normal transfer of blood and oxygen to the heart and brain. Heart attacks and strokes are also associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) disease, caused by excess fat, scarring and inflammation of the liver. Right now, there are no treatments for NASH approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Corvidane is attempting to change this with its new drug. The company holds patents in the U.S. and Japan, as well as has numerous applications pending in other countries like China, Brazil and Canada.
This is an investment opportunity to impact global health and reduce the number of lives lost annually. You can invest in Corvidane on Wefunder with a minimum investment of $100.
Arqlite
Next up on this list of equity crowdfunding opportunities is Arqlite. This name addresses the problem of plastic pollution by recycling complex plastics.
What is the Arqlite Smart Gravel product? In a few words, it is “a lightweight concrete aggregate and drainage replacement.” Essentially, it’s recycled plastic waste that can be used as a substitute in construction, landscaping, hydroponics, home gardening and more.
Companies pay Arqlite to receive and process their plastic waste. That generates extra revenue. Further, Arqlite’s Smart Gravel has several beneficial features. It’s a ten-times-better insulator than mineral gravel and three times lighter than mineral rock. Plus, it’s reusable.
Basically, this business model generates revenue from multiple sources while also addressing sustainability. You can invest in Arqlite on Wefunder with a minimum amount of $100.
Equity Crowdfunding Opportunities: SolarGaps
We live in a world where technology can be present in both simple and highly complex tasks and solutions for both business and personal purposes. To that end, SolarGaps makes smart solar blinds, taking the concept of ‘living smart’ to another level.
Generating electricity directly from the sun, SolarGaps’ solution is poised to mitigate global warming and increase energy efficiency. This is especially true for large cities where space is limited. This company’s solar blinds can power several home appliances and devices independently. The blinds also have several advantages for enterprise customers, such as energy generation and property promotion for specific businesses that value eco-friendly solutions.
The markets to target here are huge as well. The cleantech market is valued at $2.5 trillion. The smart office market is worth $58 billion. SolarGaps estimates it will reach revenue of $4 million in 2022 and $150 million in 2026.
Currently, you can invest in this pick of the equity crowdfunding opportunities with a minimum investment of $100.
Navisyo
What if you could take your vacation experience to a whole new level? Next up on this list of equity crowdfunding opportunities, Navisyo connects boat owners with travelers. This online-based booking platform has more than 400 offers available, currently operating in Spain and Greece but with plans to expand worldwide. The online-based platform offers three different types of unique boating experiences: “Floatel” experiences for overnight stays, “Voyages” for day-time experiences and “Events” for, well, events.
In general, boating is made more accessible and affordable to travelers via Navisyo. That solves problems like high service fees, poor quality of services and lack of support. Likewise, boat owners are also able to generate extra income from the platform, solving problems like marketing their boats as well as offsetting maintenance costs.
The market opportunity here is as wide as the ocean. You can invest in Navisyo on Wefunder with a minimum investment of $500.
Equity Crowdfunding Opportunities: Atom Limbs
Last up on this equity crowdfunding list is Atom Limbs, which makes revolutionary prosthetics to help end disability among amputees. Part of the company’s mission is to manufacture the world’s first artificial human arm, helping solve the problem of painful and poorly designed prosthetics.
Essentially, this company wants to disrupt the $800 billion physical disability market. Notably, this technology was “built on an exclusive partnership with Johns Hopkins.” This system also received more than $100 million in funding from DARPA.
Still in development, the Atom Touch bionic arm will provide human motion, “basic sense of touch” and control over individual fingers. The arm is considerably lighter than other prosthetics, too.
You can invest in Atom Limbs on Wefunder with a minimum investment of $250.
On the date of publication, Stavros Georgiadis, CFA did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Stavros Georgiadis is a CFA charter holder, an Equity Research Analyst, and an Economist. He focuses on U.S. stocks and has his own stock market blog at thestockmarketontheinternet.com/. He has written in the past various articles for other publications and can be reached on Twitter and on LinkedIn.