Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Good morning, trader! I hope you enjoyed the long weekend, but it’s time to get back into investing with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
New agreements, FDA clearance, underwritten offerings, and more are moving stocks today!
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) stock is rocketing more than 36% after announcing a new forbearance agreement.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares are rising nearly 34% on heavy pre-market trading.
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) stock is soaring over 17% alongside increasing social media chatter.
- Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) shares are gaining close to 14% with heavy trading before the morning bell.
- Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) stock is surging more than 13% despite a lack of news this morning.
- National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares are increasing over 12% on no clear news this morning.
- Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock is gaining more than 11% after getting FDA clearance for its HOLO Portal System for spine surgery and releasing preliminary earnings results.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares are running over 10% higher due to a possible short squeeze.
- Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) stock is getting a 10% boost alongside reports of CBD oil’s effects on Covid-19.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares are up roughly almost 10% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock is plummeting more than 46% after pricing an underwritten public offering of its shares.
- Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) shares are diving over 19% after rallying last week on product delivery news.
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) stock is taking a more than 17% beating on no clear news this morning.
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares are dropping close to 16% after entering into a license agreement with Novartis (NYSE:NVS).
- OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) stock is falling over 14% as shares continue recent volatility.
- Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) shares are decreasing more than 12% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) stock is slipping over 12%, which continues recent negative movement.
- vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares are declining more than 10% this morning.
- Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) stock is dipping about 10% after its momentum ticker dropped below the zero level.
- Unilever (NYSE:UL) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down almost 10% after revealing its interest in acquiring GSK Consumer Healthcare.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.