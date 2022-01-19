Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, investor! We’re diving right into trading today with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
Moving stocks this morning are clinical trials, earnings reports, acquisition news, and more!
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) stock is rocketing more than 64% on news that the drugmaker is being acquired for $1.9 billion.
- SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares are climbing over 21% after completing the final regulatory obstacle to becoming a bank.
- Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) stock is gaining more than 17% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) shares are jumping nearly 12% on no clear pre-market news.
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock is increasing over 11% as it prepares to present positive data from a Phase 2a clinical trial.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares are soaring close to 11% on insider buying.
- FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) stock is rising more than 9% on a collaboration deal with Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON).
- Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shares are running over 8% higher as it recovers from a dip on Tuesday.
- Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG) stock is getting a more than 8% boost in pre-market trading today.
- Pearson (NYSE:PSO) shares are up over 7% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) stock is plummeting more than 51%, which continues negative movement from yesterday.
- Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares are diving almost 13% after releasing data from a cancer clinical trial.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) stock is taking an over 12% beating after running higher yesterday on heavy trading.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares are falling more than 12% following a quick spike in price late yesterday.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock is dropping over 11% after rallying yesterday on Web 3.0 news.
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares are decreasing roughly 10% in pre-market trading.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock is declining about 9% after the E.U. said it needs more data before approving the company’s Covid-19 vaccine.
- ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) shares are losing close to 7% of their value after rallying yesterday on forbearance news.
- OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) stock is slipping over 6% as it continues a recent downward trend.
- Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 6% after rallying with its recent IPO.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.