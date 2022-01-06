What Is the Norton 360 Crypto Mining Feature Drawing Criticism Today?

Today, the crypto market is in turmoil. Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) prices have dropped below $43,000, and some altcoins have fallen even further. Some on Wall Street are even calling for a prolonged bear market in crypto, given how far and how fast this sector has run. On top of that, a Norton 360 crypto mining feature is grabbing a tremendous amount of investor attention as well.
So what do you need to know? This feature, which NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) put in place in mid-2021, provides an easy way for users to mine Ether, the native token of the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) network.
Of course, providing the average person with an easy-to-use means of mining crypto seemed like a good idea at the time. The crypto market was booming, and those using the Norton 360 platform could join the ranks of those mining crypto. You know, what all the cool kids were doing.
However, with the crypto market down, and users becoming increasingly concerned about the opt-in nature of this feature, this Norton 360 crypto mining add-on is grabbing investor attention. Let’s dive into what all the hubbub is about.
Users Critical of Norton 360 Crypto Mining Feature
As mentioned, one of the key issues many Norton users have with this feature is its opt-in nature. Those on the Norton platform have complained on social media about how difficult it is to uninstall the feature. Additionally, despite official company statements, some users have said they believed the mining feature was installed on their devices without consent.
Others, concerned about the security risks of running crypto mining programs, viewed this feature as a cheap gimmick. Regardless of your opinion, this feature has sparked a tremendous amount of conversation in recent days.
To be sure, most crypto mining these days takes place via large organizations with incredible computing power. Perhaps this feature is a non-issue then, in the grand scheme of things. However, the negative publicity Norton is receiving is notable. With cryptos down today, is this a sign that the euphoria has come to an end?
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.