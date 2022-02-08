8 Things We Know About the New Stocktwits Crypto Trading Platform

Stocktwits is in the news today as the social media website launches a crypto trading platform.
Let’s take a look at what that means for crypto traders using Stocktwits below!
- Stocktwits notes that this crypto option is the first trading feature it’s added to its social media platform.
- With it, users will be able to execute crypto trades natively without having to leave the website.
- While Stocktwits started out hosting conversations about stocks, the company notes an increase in crypto talk on its platform.
- It notes that crypto adoption in 2021 surged some 880%, which shows the rising interest in the digital assets.
- Stocktwits points out that it has some 6 million registered users and reaches more than 5 million users on a monthly basis.
- So how is Stocktwits going about adding crypto trading to its platform?
- The social media company is teaming up with FTX US.
- This is a cryptocurrency exchange based out of New York that was valued at $8 billion in a round of funding in January.
Rishi Khanna, CEO of Stocktwits, said the following about the crypto news.
“Stocktwits has built an active community since 2008 through our data tools and social features. The community and data have served as a strong on-ramp into the platform, but the addition of execution on the platform is a key product expansion that will help us to better serve our users.”
