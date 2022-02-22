Elon Musk Sends the TAU Crypto Soaring 25% as Investors Seek Out the Atlantis Metaverse

A new cryptic Tweet from Elon Musk has the Atlantis Metaverse (TAU-USD) swimming higher today.
Elon Musk didn’t even mention the Atlantis Metaverse outright in his Tweet. Instead, he simply posted “ℏ” and followed it up with “tau > pi” in a second Tweet. That first symbol is a voiceless pharyngeal fricative and the other two are related to measuring the size of a circle.
Some people responding to Musk’s Tweet are simply addressing the mathematical nature of it. However, others believe that Musk is referencing the Pi Network (PI-USD) and Atlantis Metaverse cryptos.
Seeing as Elon Musk’s Tweet can be interpreted as Atlantis Metaverse is greater than Pi Network, there’s a lot of interest in that crypto. As a result, the price of TAU has increased roughly 25% over a 24-hour period as of Tuesday morning.
But what exactly is Atlantis Metaverse and why should crypto traders care about it.
Atlantis Metaverse is yet another crypto that promises investors the ability to take part in a fictional world and trade in-game tokens for real-world currency. This one’s gimmick is that it takes place in Atlantis with players taking on the roles of demigods descended from various gods in Greek mythology.
Of course, Atlantis Metaverse wouldn’t be a blockchain-based game without NFT integration. Players can use the AUM tokens earned in-game to buy NFTs, in-game resources, as well as exchange for fiat currencies.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: How to Avoid Popular Cryptocurrency Scams