FSRD Stock: 14 Things for Fast Radius Investors to Know as Shares Fly Post-SPAC Merger

Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock is taking off on Friday as investors pike into the stock after the company went public earlier this month.
Let’s go over all the details potential traders need to know about FSRD stock below!
- Fast Radius joined the Nasdaq Exchange on Feb. 7, 2022.
- That was the result of its merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities.
- This saw the SPAC switching names to Fast Radius, as well as the latter’s leadership team taking over.
- But what exactly is Fast Radius all about?
- The company’s focus is on “cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain.”
- It was founded in 2017 and operates out of its headquarters in Chicago, Ill.
- Fast Radius also has offices in Atlanta, Louisville, and Singapore.
- In addition to that, it has microfactories in Chicago, as well as at the UPS Worldport facility in Louisville, Ky.
- Today’s movement for FSRD likely has to do with its penny stock status.
- The company’s market cap is sitting at $292.055 million with a daily average trading volume of around 328,000 shares, as well as a roughly 4% price.
- Backing that up is heavy trading today with some 12 million shares of FSRD stock trading as of this writing.
- While that resulted in the price of the company’s stock quickly surging this morning, it was only a spike before prices started to settle down again.
- Investors still intrested in FSRD stock today will want to be careful.
- Penny stocks are easily manipulated and that looks like what’s happening today.
FSRD stock is up 3.9% as of Friday morning.
