GALA Crypto: 15 Things for Gala Investors to Know About the Snoop Dogg NFT Album Deal

Gala (GALA-USD) crypto is in the news today as a record deal with Snoop Dogg launches an NFT album today.
Let’s go over everything investors need to know about that recent Gala crypto news!
- Snoop Dogg is launching his Bacc On Death Row album early through Gala Music.
- Collectors of NFTs can purchase individual tracks from the album.
- All in all, there are 17 tracks in total with each NFT costing $5,000.
- However, investors can’t just buy whatever track they want.
- Instead, they have to purchase Stash Boxes.
- Each of these contains a single track from the album, with promises for more rewards down the line.
- But investors won’t know what track they get until they purchase the Stash Box.
- Gala Music is also handing out special rewards to investors that acquire all 17 of the tracks.
- That includes a commemorative chain, VIP member benefits, and invites to private parties.
- Of course, there’s a limited supply of Stash Boxes available for purchase.
- 25,000 of the NFT boxes exist and Gala Music says they will only be around for a limited time.
- That means any investors wanting to get in on the NFT album have to do so fast.
- Gala Music is also preparing for another announcement tomorrow.
- The company plans to reveal more details about its blockchain music plans for the future.
- That includes Node options and other ways to earn rewards from the crypto music ecosystem.
GALA is down 3.6% over the last 24 hours as of Thursday morning.
Investors seeking out more crypto news are in the right place!
We’ve got all the hottest crypto talk that traders need to know about for Thursday! A few examples include crypto tax details, what’s happening with Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) today, as well as Luna Inu (LUNAINU-USD) launching. You can get up to speed on all of these matters at the links below!
More Crypto News for Thursday
- Crypto Taxes: 8 Things for Newbie Crypto Investors to Know Ahead of Tax Season
- RBLX Stock Alert: The NFL Tycoon News Sending Roblox Into the Spotlight
- Luna Inu Crypto Fizzles as Fans Rally Behind a New Jeff Bezos Inspired Pupcoin
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.