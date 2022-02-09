Luna Inu (LUNAINU-USD) has landed! The newest addition to the meme coin library has just been listed for trade. Fans of the Luna Inu crypto are sure to have noticed.
What do you need to know about this latest pupcoin making waves in the markets?
Well, Luna Inu is a meme crypto in honor of Jeff Bezos’s dog, Luna. As per Luna Inu’s CoinMarketCap description:
“With one mission on her mind to take her fellow Lunauts with the help of Jeff Bezos beyond the moon and also to make the world a better place for her fellow dogs [through] charity [partnerships] and donations! The roadmap includes plans for NFTs and also a gigantic statue that will be built and placed outside the Amazon headquarters.”
Clearly the token has bold aspirations. Are investors as excited about the newest furry addition to the crypto world?
Luna Inu Crypto Sees Weak Reaction to Launch
Luna Inu launched for trade today, Feb. 9, after a short-lived social media campaign. The @LunaInuCoin Twitter account frequently tweeted to Jeff Bezos in hopes of having the meme currency gain greater social tractions. Unfortunately, it seems the advertising effort was unable to persuade crypto bulls.
Heading into the evening, Luna Inu is trading down 22% at the time of writing. Notably, the coin is only available for trade on the Binance (BNB-USD) and Nexo exchanges.
Meme tokens have grown in popularity tremendously in recent years. It seems any crypto could skyrocket thousands of percentage points off little more than a rumor. Luna Inu is the latest to try and get in on the trend. Whether it succeeds and earns a place in the top 10 cryptos, or sinks into obscurity, remains to be seen.
On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: InvestorPlace does not regularly publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. When we do publish commentary on a low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we ask that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
