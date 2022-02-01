MMNFF Stock: The New Service That Has MedMen Shares Surging Today

MedMen (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) stock is heating up on Tuesday as the cannabis retail company reveals a new service for its customers.
The new offering from MedMen is called the Cannasseur Personal Concierge Service. This is a personal shopping program where the company’s cannabis experts, called “Cannaseurs,” offer extra insight into the company’s offerings.
The focus of the service is one-on-one consultations with seasoned budtenders. It covers “everything from individualized product and strain recommendations to cannabis education and responsible use.”
Tracy McCourt, CRO at MedMen, said the following about the service boosting MMNFF stock higher today.
“We’re excited to announce the launch of our Cannaseur Personal Concierge Service, a complimentary program that offers customers an expert-led cannabis shopping experience tailored to their personal needs and desires. At MedMen, we continue to seek out new ways to provide customers with an unparalleled standard of care, all the while refining the industry’s premier retail experience.”
MedMen notes that its Cannasseur Personal Concierge Service is available to customers of its dispensaries in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Florida.
Heavy trading is following MMNFF stock today with the reveal of its Cannasseur service. As of this writing, more than 4 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s above the marijuana company’s daily average trading volume of about 3.2 million shares.
MMNFF stock is up 37.5% as of Tuesday afternoon.
Investors looking for the latest stock market news for today are in luck!
We’ve got them covered with all the most recent happenings from the stock market on Tuesday. A few examples include companies to watch now that Tom Brady is retired, AT&T (NYSE:T) spinoff news, as well as short-squeeze plays to keep an eye on today. You can find all of this news and more at the following links!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- 3 Companies Tom Brady Fans Will Be Watching as the GOAT Retires
- AT&T WarnerMedia News: 9 Things You Should Know About the AT&T Spinoff and WBD Stock
- 5 Short-Squeeze Candidates to Watch Today: IMMX, ALTM, GLTB, CRTX and TSRI
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed