3 Companies Tom Brady Fans Will Be Watching as the GOAT Retires

Tom Brady is officially retiring from the NFL and will be turning his attention toward other matters.
So what will the football star be up to? Brady has already confirmed that he’ll be focusing his time on his TB12 brand, as well as Autograph. These are both companies co-founded by the former NFL player with the latter focusing on non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Let’s take a look at companies to keep an eye on now that Tom Brady is retired.
Companies to Watch with Tom Brady Retired
- Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is first as the company currently has a branding deal with the football player. While it’s unknown if that deal will continue into his retirement, fans of Brady are sure to watch for the latest news.
- DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is another company to watch now that Brady is entering retirement. It signed a deal with Autograph last year that makes it of extra interest to investors tracking the football player’s post-NFL career.
- Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZ) joins the list of companies to watch with Brady’s retirement. While the former football player hasn’t discussed much about his investments, we do know he’s a fan of the meme stock based on a Tweet from last year.
Those are the three big companies to watch now that Tom Brady is retired. However, investors will also want to consider crypto as well. The NFL players uses Polygon (CCC:MATIC-USD) for minting NFTs through Autograph, which is based on the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) infrastrucutre, Seeking Alpha notes.
