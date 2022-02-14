Short Squeeze Stocks: ARDS, BBIG and 3 Others Experts Think Are Ready to Pop

Today’s price action in the markets has been choppy. Investors seem to be having difficulty pricing in this macro environment, plus geopolitical concerns that are heating up. However, there are certain pockets of the market that continue to see interest. Among the companies that continue to generate impressive interest of late are short squeeze stocks.
While we haven’t necessarily seen any explosive moves among short squeeze candidates in some time, these stocks are ones that have fallen out of favor big time with investors. As many search for value, these are often the first place some investors start looking. The problem is, the number of such stocks seemingly continues to grow.
The good news is that there are various sources investors can use to determine where the best short squeeze opportunities might be. In Fintel’s list below, we’re going to discuss the top five such stocks.
Are these stocks positioned for outsized moves? Can bullish momentum return to the market? Time will tell. However, for those looking for the best short squeeze opportunities, here’s this week’s list.
Top Short Squeeze Stocks for This Week
According to Fintel’s short squeeze leaderboard, these five stocks top the list right now:
- Ardis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) tops this week’s list, with a borrow fee rate of 102% and a short interest ratio of 29%.
- In the second spot is Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG), once again making the list. This company’s short interest stands at 31% with a borrow fee rate of 97%.
- Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) is a new entrant on this list, with a short interest of 15% and a whopping borrow fee rate of 126%.
- EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) is a larger-cap stock to make the list. This company’s short interest percentage of 33% and borrow fee rate of 64% are high relative to its peers.
- Finally, we have Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK). This EV charging company carries a short interest ratio of 41% and a borrow fee rate of 48%.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.