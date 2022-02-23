SKIN Stock: What’s Going on With The Beauty Health Company Today?

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) stock is rising higher on Wednesday following the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
Strong revenue of $77.89 million is pulling SKIN stock higher today. That’s a massive jump from the $37.88 million reported during the same time last year. Plus, it beats out Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $70.9 million.
That revenue is keeping SKIN stock higher today despite its adjusted earnings per share of -12 cents. While that’s better than the -22 cents per share from the same period of the year prior, it still missed analysts’ estimate of -2 cents per share.
Another highlight from the company’s Q4 earnings report helping out SKIN stock today is its outlook for the full year of 2022. That has it expecting revenue ranging from $320 million to $330 million. This would have even the company’s low-end guidance coming in above Wall Street’s estimate of $315.89 million for the year.
Brent Saunders, executive chairman of The Beauty Health Company, said the following in the earnings report.
““We are extremely pleased with our accomplishments this quarter and for the full year 2021, exceeding our guidance. Importantly, we navigated through macro challenges and COVID, delivering strong results by executing against our key strategic initiatives. Our performance is proof of the compelling opportunity we have to capture the convergence of medical aesthetics and skincare.”
SKIN stock is seeing heavy trading today following its earnings news. As a result, some 9 million shares have changed hands. That’s an impressive jump over its daily average trading volume of about 2.1 million shares.
SKIN stock is up 40.1% as of Wednesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.