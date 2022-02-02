The 7 Best Equity Crowdfunding Names to Buy on Republic Right Now

What’s the best equity crowdfunding site for investors to use? Well, not all equity crowdfunding platforms are the same — and that’s true for potential investments, too. Still, Republic is among the top platforms out there, offering access to some highly vetted startup investment opportunities.
More than $700 million has been invested on the Republic platform. Republic also has a strong community of some 1.5 million investors. Furthermore, it offers a due diligence checklist that is very helpful, enabling users to understand the high risks of private investing. A key takeaway? Invest in what you understand.
For this article, I’ve focused on startups that have gained significant traction in the last week or so. Of course, readers should keep in mind that this is just a place to start — I suggest doing your own further due diligence as well.
- Unbanked
- Revero
- FreightPal
- Alpine-X
- Qoins
- The Axle Workout
- QuickLoadz
Equity Crowdfunding Opportunities: Unbanked
First up on this list of equity crowdfunding opportunities is Unbanked, a “global neo-bank platform” that’s bridging the gap between the cryptocurrency market, traditional banking and fintech systems. Using blockchain technology, Unbanked aims to change how people consider banking today.
Unbanked has identified traditional banking as both slow and expensive. In contrast, blockchain technology can transform mobile digital banking into a cheaper and faster experience. By offering a suite of financial products such as bank accounts, debit cards, crypto investments and more, users can get various rewards. Unbanked is also integrated with popular payment platforms like Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Apple Pay, Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google Pay and Samsung’s Samsung Pay. That makes payments quick and convenient.
There are several benefits to using Unbanked. It offers an enhanced financial experience with borderless transfers, the “BlockCard” and more. Further, the company is registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FINCEN) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Its estimated revenue for 2021 is more than $20 million. Projected revenue for the year 2025 is $156.2 million.
Notable “white label customers” include the Litecoin Foundation, Paxful and Nexo, among others. The minimum investment in Unbanked on Republic is $150.
Revero
Revero is the next entry on this list of equity crowdfunding opportunities. The company is fighting chronic diseases by implementing a very effective method: “addressing the root causes.” Its focus is on treating and reversing autoimmune and chronic diseases while avoiding reliance on medications and surgery.
What are some of the diseases Revero treats? Diabetes, arthritis and other conditions. The subscription-based online platform offers a combination of “medical nutritional therapy, machine learning and continuous remote care.”
Essentially, the artificial intelligence (AI) technology used with this platform analyzes and identifies connections between food and chronic diseases, helping to eliminate parts of people’s diets that can promote various conditions. Revero offers a level of medical personalization that’s hard to find elsewhere. The platform even has “24/7 in-app medical support.”
Based on demographics, lifestyle and health data, each Revero customer receives personalized nutritional therapy suitable to their unique characteristics. Currently, Revero has more than $400,000 annual recurring revenue (ARR) and more than 2,800 paying subscribers. The minimum investment in Revero on Republic is $150.
Equity Crowdfunding Opportunities: FreightPal
Freight logistics is a complex business, mainly due to the fact that technology is being slowly adopted in the industry. This presents many inefficiencies in the business, mostly related to communications and the shipment of goods. For example, a shipper often finds it difficult to find the best rates and carriers.
FreightPal uses technology to help shippers save both time and money. This is achieved via a custom external application programming interface (API) that is simple to use. Customers enter their destinations and shipment data, compare available rates, choose their carrier, schedule a pickup and lastly print the label. As expected, the service offers real-time tracking. Plus, only reliable, well-known carriers are used in order to ensure high-quality service.
There’s a lot of traction here for this equity crowdfunding opportunity. FreightPal had more than $10 million in combined revenue as of 2017 as well as more than 200 customers to date. The company also has projected revenue of $45 million by 2024. The market targeted — the digital logistics market — is expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% for the period between 2020 and 2025.
FreightPal hopes to be acquired by a large transportation or logistics company. The minimum investment in FreightPal on Republic is $100.
Alpine-X
Alpine-X is the next name on this equity crowdfunding list. How do you invest in snowsports today? Well, this category of sports presents many problems — they are often high cost, seasonal, not very convenient and often inaccessible. However, Alpine-X has a solution: year-round snowsport resorts.
This company’s mission is to provide “snowsports for everyone.” Alpine-X designs its resorts to be comfortable and convenient, offering many fun indoor experiences. Contrary to other indoor facilities designed for experienced skiers, Alpine-X plans to be among the first in North America to offer an indoor experience that’s year-round and suitable for all.
The success of this venture lies in affordability, easy access and ideal snow conditions. One of the first Alpine-X resorts is planned to be just of outside of Washington, D.C. in Northern Virginia. This is a strategic location. The company estimates that more than 10 million people will live within a two-hour drive to the resort.
Alpine-X has plans to scale this business and expand throughout North America. The minimum investment in Alpine-X on Republic is $100.
Equity Crowdfunding Opportunities: Qoins
What’s next on this list of equity crowdfunding opportunities? Enter Qoins. Personal finance and debt can be challenging. There is a lot of stress and complexity involved. But what if paying off debt could be faster, or that you could save money efficiently without overthinking it?
Qoins addresses debt payments and saving from two ends. The company has identified that many people have poor financial literacy. They also know that it can be hard to save. That in mind, the Qoins financial wellness platform helps consumers pay off debt faster by helping them change habits, create budgets and more. The platform is easy to use — just connect your checking account, choose your goals and then choose how to save or what debts to pay off first.
This company estimates that it will reach $1 million in revenue in 2022. Best of all, this is expected to be annual recurring revenue. The company currently has more than 10,000 monthly active customers. Qoins also estimates that it has helped pay off more than $20 million in debt as of August 2021.
With a subscription-based business model, Qoins estimates to reach revenue of between $3 million and $5 million by 2024. A minimum investment in the company on Republic is $100.
The Axle Workout
How do you improve life expectancy in today’s modern era? If you think about health first, then you are on the correct path. To that end, the Axle Workout is a portable Olympic-level barbell with multiple capabilities.
For one, you can use the barbell either for lifting or strength training. But you can also use the Axle as an ab wheel, a balance trainer and a suspension trainer. This gym tool is suitable for all kinds of users and offers real results. What’s more, this company also offers a training app that enables users to “engage with real instructors in real-time” and “help them achieve their body transformation goals.”
Moving forward, the Axle Workout has plans to develop a second-generation smart barbell that can provide useful biometrics information. As of November 2021, the company has made about $1.5 million revenue. The minimum investment in this pick of the equity crowdfunding opportunities is $100.
Equity Crowdfunding Opportunities: QuickLoadz
Last up on this list of equity crowdfunding names is QuickLoadz. In a nutshell, QuickLoadz offers up “smartphone-controlled robotic trailers for faster, safer, easier shipping.” These automated and computer-controlled trailers are Wi-Fi enabled and now even have cameras to make loading and unloading fast and easy. The company estimates drivers using the trailers will be able to load and unload 60,000 pounds of goods in just three minutes “without ever leaving the seat of the truck cab.”
As we’ve discussed before, freight transport can be highly inefficient and costly. QuickLoadz helps address this inefficiency problem via its automated, smart solution. It also offers 10 different models to cover various freight needs.
QuickLoadz reported sales of more than $1 million in 2020. The firm targets a total addressable market of more than $9.6 trillion. The minimum investment in QuickLoadz on Republic is $150.
On the date of publication, Stavros Georgiadis, CFA did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Stavros Georgiadis is a CFA charter holder, an Equity Research Analyst, and an Economist. He focuses on U.S. stocks and has his own stock market blog at thestockmarketontheinternet.com. He has written in the past various articles for other publications and can be reached on Twitter and on LinkedIn.