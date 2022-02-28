Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back, investors! We’ve got another busy week of trading ahead of us so let’s start it off with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
Many stocks are on the move today with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine being a prime reason for the change.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Tantech Holdings (NASDAQ:TANH) stock is rocketing more than 165% but it’s due to a one-for-10 reverse stock split.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares are soaring over 58% as it continues a rally from Friday.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) stock is surging over 39% on no clear news this morning.
- First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) shares are gaining more than 32% on news of a merger agreement with TD Bank Group (NYSE:TD).
- Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:REGI) stock is rising nearly 32% following a report that the company may be close to an acquisition deal.
- Indonesia Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:INDO) shares are jumping over 19% as renewable energy stocks have been on the rise due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
- AMTD International (NYSE:AMTD) stock is increasing more than 17% as shares have been volatile since merger news last week.
- Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) shares are climbing over 17% also likely due to Russia’s recent actions in Ukraine.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock is getting a 16% boost in pre-market trading on Monday.
- Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares are up 15% in early morning trading today.
10 Top Losers
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock is plummeting more than 39% after pricing a stock and warrants offering.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares are tumbling over 32% following a notice on Friday that it’s lost Nasdaq compliance.
- Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) stock is diving more than 22% as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine takes place.
- Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares are taking an over 21% beating, which continues negative movement from Friday on the Ukraine invasion news.
- Ishares Msci Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) stock is falling more than 20% as the invasion of Ukraine continues.
- Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) shares are dropping nearly 19% as Russian stocks continue to take a beating today.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock is decreasing close to 19% after shares rallied higher on Friday.
- PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) shares are slipping over 18% as of pre-market trading on Monday.
- VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) stock is dipping almost 18% as Ukraine’s biggest mobile operator refuses to offer guidance at this time.
- HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 15%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.