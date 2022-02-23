Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, trader! It’s time for another busy day of investing with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
News moving stocks this morning includes a takeover report, earnings reports, heavy trading, and more.
Let’s dive into hat news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) stock is rocketing nearly 98% in pre-market trading this morning.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares are gaining more than 67% due to heavy trading this morning.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock is soaring over 27% also alongside increased trading activity.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares are surging more than 22% after announcing a $3 million private placement.
- Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) stock is increasing close to 19% after providing preliminary operating results for 2021.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares are rising almost 18% on no clear news this morning.
- Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) stock is climbing over 17% after reportedly getting a takeover offer that has it considering options.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares are jumping more than 17% in pre-market trading today.
- Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) stock is getting an over 17% boost after performing poorly on Tuesday.
- Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) shares are up roughly 17% with the release of its Q4 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) stock is plummeting more than 69% after providing an update on a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares are diving about 25% alongside the release of its most recent earnings report.
- CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) stock is tumbling over 23% following the recent of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) shares are taking a more than 23% beating after publishing results for its fourth quarter of 2021.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock is falling over 18% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Workiva (NYSE:WK) shares are dropping more than 12% with the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Celegne Contingent Value Rights (NYSE:CELGr) stock is decreasing over 11% in pre-market trading this morning.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares are slipping more than 9% alongside the release of its current earnings report.
- MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) stock is dipping over 9% following a rally yesterday.
- NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 8% after revealing fiscal Q3 2022 revenue below estimates.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.