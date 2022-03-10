Amazon Stock Split 2022: Is the AMZN Split Good or Bad? 4 Analysts Weigh In.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock is on the move Thursday after the e-commerce giant announced a stock split taking place this year alongside a $10 billion share buyback.
The Amazon stock split will take place on June 3, 2022, with shares trading on a split-adjusted basis starting on June 6, 2022. That split will see the company splitting a single share of its stock down to 20 shares.
The goal of a stock split is typically to make a company’s stock easier to acquire by investors. Considering the nearly $3,000 price per share for AMZN stock, today’s split news makes sense. This would have its shares trading for closer to $150 each, based on today’s trading price.
But is the Amazon stock split a good idea? While it’s true more investors gain access to the shares, that also opens it up to increased volatility. Let’s see what some analysts have to say about the matter.
Amazon Stock Split 2022 Analysts Opinions
- Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak told The Seattle Times that the stock split is encouraging. He called it”shareholder friendly,” as it will open the stock up to a larger range of investors.
- BofA Global Research Jared Woodard shares a similar sentiment saying that “investors who have wanted to gain or increase exposure may start to rush for the chance to buy.”
- Wells Fargo sees the split as a positive and notes that the $10 billion share buyback is another highlight.
- Wolfe Research analyst Deepak Mathivanan also points out the stock split and buyback plan as a boon to AMZN.
AMZN stock is up 4.9% as of Thursday afternoon.
