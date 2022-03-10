Top Penny Stocks Today: Why PT, TLSA, AGRI and HTCR Are Up Thursday

Penny stocks are on the move today with some of the top companies in the space seeing major movement alongside heavy trading of their shares.
Before we get too far into this, note that penny stocks can be incredibly volatile. Their low entry points make them prime targets for retail traders looking to pump and dump stocks for profits. So keep that in mind when considering any investment in a penny stock.
With that warning out of the way, let’s go over some of the top penny stocks for today below!
Top Penny Stocks Today
- Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) stock starts us off with shares rising over 30% as of Thursday morning. That comes with some 21 million shares trading despite any recent news. The company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 852,000 shares.
- Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares are up next with the stock getting a more than 30% boost this morning. That’s the result of positive clinical trial data revealed today and some 5 million shares on the move. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 142,000 shares.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) stock joins the list of top penny stocks today with a more than 97% surge. That comes from a Letter of Intent to acquire Deroose Plants and roughly 80 million shares changing hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is roughly 611,000 shares.
- Heartcore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) finishes us off with an over 2% jump after experiencing larger gains early this morning. That comes with over 1.5 million shares being traded, as compared to its daily average trading volume of about 1.3 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed