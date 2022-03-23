Cardano Price Predictions: Where Will the ADA Crypto Go After Crossing $1?

Cardano (ADA-USD) price predictions are flying today after the cryptocurrency crossed the $1 psychological barrier. Specifically, the ADA crypto has enjoyed a strong 10% jump in value today on elevated trading volume.
What should you know about the ADA coin’s latest jump?
Well, as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) experienced modest dips today, Cardano emerged as a big winner. ADA has been making a bull run of late and, with this recent action, it shows no signs of slowing down. Currently, the crypto is trading over its 20-day and 50-day moving averages, with strong upward movement over the past few days. The coin has been in the green since Monday, climbing from 90 cents to its current $1.06 price.
Of course, crossing a major threshold like the $1 mark is always a cause for celebration in the crypto world. Cardano had seen its value drop quite drastically since its all-time high last September, but today’s jump could be the catalyst for further gains into 2022.
With that said, let’s see what the experts think about Cardano’s potential going forward.
Cardano Price Predictions
- Wallet Investor believes the ADA crypto is in for a fortuitous future. It set a one-year forecast of $1.98 per coin and a five-year price target of $6.28. This reflects strong short- and long-term growth.
- CoinQuora is even more bullish on Cardano, with a 2022 price prediction of $3.18 per coin. It also points out that ADA could go as high as $10 should the coin regain investor sentiment, or as low as 8 cents if it should falter.
- CryptoNewsZ believes Cardano is prime for strong growth as well. The site sets a minimum price of $1.90 and a max price of $2.40 for 2022. They maintain this bullish outlook long-term, too. The site gives a 2026 average price of $4.75 per coin, more than quadruple the current price.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.