Crypto News: Why Are SHIB, DOGE, ADA and BTC Rising Today?

Crypto is on the rise Monday with several of the biggest players in the space taking off alongside various news stories today.
First off, insider sources claim that British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is preparing new crypto regulations. While that could scare some investors, the U.S. outlined its plans earlier this year and it wasn’t as bad as some traders feared.
It’s also worth noting that many of the biggest cryptos might not even be affected by new regulations in the U.K. Recent reports allege that these regulations will mostly cover stablecoins that are tied to fiat currencies, reports CNBC.
Another highlight for crypto news today comes out of Brazil. The city of Rio de Janeiro is allowing residents to pay their municipal real estate tax with crypto. This makes it the first city in the country to do so and further cements crypto as a legitimate form of investment.
Let’s check in on some of the top cryptos rising today below!
Crypto on the Move Monday
- Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) is up 14.5% over a 24-hour period as of Monday afternoon.
- Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) is climbing 5.8% higher over a 24-hour period as of this writing.
- Cardano (ADA-USD) is getting a 7.2% boost over a 24-hour period on Monday afternoon.
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is sitting 5.6% higher over a 24-hour period as of this writing.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.