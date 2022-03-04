Crypto Outlook: Why Billionaire Bill Miller Says It Looks ‘Very Bullish for Bitcoin’

Billionaire investor Bill Miller recently spoke out in an interview about why he’s “very bullish for Bitcoin” (BTC-USD) with an interesting outlook for crypto.
Miller is the founder of Miller Value Partners and also acts as its chairman and chief investment officer. His expertise in investments brings weight with them due to his considerable experience in the market.
When it comes to Bitcoin, Miller considers it akin to digital gold. His recent stance on the crypto comes after Russia was cut off from its assets held in other currencies by Europe. He sees this as a potential problem that countries will try to solve.
According to Miller, this could see countries switching over to Bitcoin as their reserve currency in times of emergency. This would allow them to continue to hold valuable assets without fear of other nations stopping them from accessing it.
Here’s a portion of what Miller said, as collected from Bitcoin.com.
“So I think if you are a country out there that has a non-reserve currency — there’re about a hundred of them — you might think about saying: ‘You know what, maybe we could have something else out there that other countries cannot harm us with, and is impervious to inflation or to being manufactured in greater quantities.”
Miller’s stance makes sense but his crypto outlook is majorly for Bitcoin. The investor says that other cryptos are only “adventure investments” as they aren’t as unique as BTC is.
BTC is down 4% over a 24-hour period as of Friday morning.
Investors looking for more crypto news today will want to stick around!
We’ve got all the latest crypto news that traders need to know about for Friday! That includes cryptos to consider buying on dips, what Gal Gadot brings to Cardano (ADA-USD), as well as recent coverage of Ethereum (ETH-USD). You can find all of this news at the following links!
More Crypto News for Friday
- 7 Promising Cryptos to Buy on Any Dip
- ADA Crypto: Can Gal Gadot’s Cardano Co-Sign Help the ADA Coin?
- Why Buying Ethereum Should Be Your First Priority
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.