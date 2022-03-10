Inflation… Russia… Rising Rates… Recession… Here’s What Comes Next

On March 16, our two most experienced analysts will reveal what’s coming next in the stock market and share two FREE stock recommendations that could soar during these uncertain times.

Wed, March 16 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
REGISTER FREE

Is CRWD Stock a Buy After Earnings? 3 Analysts Weigh In on CrowdStrike Prices.

Shares of the cybersecurity firm are rising following a strong earnings beat

By Joel Baglole Mar 10, 2022, 8:43 am EST

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock is up 13% after the company issued quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street estimates.

A sign with the Crowdstrike (CRWD) company logo
Source: VDB Photos / Shutterstock.com

CrowdStrike reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of 30 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 20 cents. That compares to EPS of 13 cents a year ago. The latest quarterly results represent an earnings beat to the upside of 50%.

CrowdStrike also posted Q4 revenues of $431.01 million, which is up substantially from revenues of $264.93 million a year earlier. The earnings beat has led analysts to revise their projections and ratings on CrowdStrike stock. BTIG moved quickly and raised its rating on the stock to “buy” from “neutral” and set a $257 price target, which is 51% higher than CRWD stock’s closing price yesterday on March 9 of $169.79.

So what do other analysts have to say about CRWD stock? Here are three price predictions to consider:

CRWD Stock Price Predictions

  1. UBS has a “buy” rating on CRWD stock and a $285 price target, which would be 53% higher than the current share price.
  2. JPMorgan Chase also has a “buy” rating on CrowdStrike stock with a $288 price target, implying 55% upside.
  3. Deutsche Bank too holds a “buy” rating on CRWD stock and a $240 price target, which would be 30% higher than current levels.

What’s Next for CrowdStrike

Today’s gains come after CrowdStrike shares declined 23% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500’s decline of 12.5%. Over the past six months, CRWD stock has fallen 30%.

However, analysts clearly think that the selloff has been overdone and that its share price is currently undervalued and should rise. That case got a boost from the company’s latest earnings results. Among 29 analysts who cover CrowdStrike, the median price target on the stock is currently $257, which is 40% higher than where shares currently trade.

On the date of publication, Joel Baglole did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Joel Baglole has been a business journalist for 20 years. He spent five years as a staff reporter at The Wall Street Journal, and has also written for The Washington Post and Toronto Star newspapers, as well as financial websites such as The Motley Fool and Investopedia.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/03/is-crwd-stock-a-buy-after-earnings-3-analysts-weigh-in-on-crowdstrike-prices/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC