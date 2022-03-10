Is CRWD Stock a Buy After Earnings? 3 Analysts Weigh In on CrowdStrike Prices.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock is up 13% after the company issued quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street estimates.
CrowdStrike reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of 30 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 20 cents. That compares to EPS of 13 cents a year ago. The latest quarterly results represent an earnings beat to the upside of 50%.
CrowdStrike also posted Q4 revenues of $431.01 million, which is up substantially from revenues of $264.93 million a year earlier. The earnings beat has led analysts to revise their projections and ratings on CrowdStrike stock. BTIG moved quickly and raised its rating on the stock to “buy” from “neutral” and set a $257 price target, which is 51% higher than CRWD stock’s closing price yesterday on March 9 of $169.79.
So what do other analysts have to say about CRWD stock? Here are three price predictions to consider:
CRWD Stock Price Predictions
- UBS has a “buy” rating on CRWD stock and a $285 price target, which would be 53% higher than the current share price.
- JPMorgan Chase also has a “buy” rating on CrowdStrike stock with a $288 price target, implying 55% upside.
- Deutsche Bank too holds a “buy” rating on CRWD stock and a $240 price target, which would be 30% higher than current levels.
What’s Next for CrowdStrike
Today’s gains come after CrowdStrike shares declined 23% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500’s decline of 12.5%. Over the past six months, CRWD stock has fallen 30%.
However, analysts clearly think that the selloff has been overdone and that its share price is currently undervalued and should rise. That case got a boost from the company’s latest earnings results. Among 29 analysts who cover CrowdStrike, the median price target on the stock is currently $257, which is 40% higher than where shares currently trade.
On the date of publication, Joel Baglole did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.