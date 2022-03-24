Is NVDA Stock a Buy? 3 Analysts Weigh In on Nvidia.

If you’ve been keeping track of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) then you’ve likely noticed that the company’s stock has seen strong gains over the last couple of weeks.
That could be inspiring you to pick up some shares of the tech company’s stock, and who could blame you? But before you do that, let’s take a quick look at what some analysts have to say about investing in NVDA stock right now!
Is NVDA Stock a Buy?
- Citigroup starts us off with the firm reiterating its “buy” rating for NVDA shares yesterday. It also continues to hold a $350 price prediction for the stock. For the record, that represents a potential 36.5% upside for the shares.
- Credit Suisse Group analyst John Pitzer is next with a reiterated “buy” rating for NVDA on Friday. His price target is a bit higher at $400 per share, which is a potential 56% gain for the company.
- Cowen closes us out with its reiterated “outperform” rating for NVDA stock last week. It’s also sticking to its $350 price target for the graphics card company.
So how do these analysts compare to the consensus for NVDA stock? They do a good job representing analysts’ opinions. The current consensus is a “buy” rating based on 30 analyst opinions and a price prediction of $341.33. That rating come from one “strong buy”, 25 “buy”, and four “hold” ratings.
NVDA stock is up 8.4% as of Thursday afternoon but is still down 7.7% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.