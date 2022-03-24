Uranium Stocks Today: What’s Going on With CCJ, DNN, URA, UUUU and UEC?

Uranium stocks are on the move today and we’re diving into what has investors interested in the sector on Thursday!
So what exactly has uranium stocks on the move today? There’s continued talk about countries in Europe embracing nuclear power. That includes keeping current reactors online longer, as well as potentially building new ones.
If you’re wondering why Europe appears to be switching its stance on nuclear energy, look no further than Russia. The country’s invasion of Ukraine has spurred interests in alternative energy as countries place sanctions on it. That includes oil exports.
We’ve actually been seeing uranium stocks trending higher lately despite a sharp dip earlier this morning.
Let’s dive into how this is affecting uranium stocks today below!
Uranium Stocks Moving Today
- Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) stock is down slightly as of Thursday morning as it recovers from a deeper dip earlier today.
- Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) shares are up slightly as of this writing with it recovering from a similar fall early this morning.
- Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) stock started off strong this morning before being hit by the same dip as other shares but is now up somewhat from yesterday’s close.
- Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) shares are getting a slight boost this morning as the stock recovers from this morning’s drop.
- Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) stock hasn’t fully recovered from the blow to the uranium market today with its shares still just below their closing price on Wednesday.
