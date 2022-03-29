Is PayPal Stock a Buy? What 5 Wall Street Pros Have to Say About PYPL.

Investors are wondering if PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock is a buy now that the shares are off their pandemic high.
While there’s not much news about PYPL today, that isn’t stopping it from trending on Yahoo! Finance. It’s likely the stock losing its gains throughout the pandemic that have investors talking about it today.
That might have some investors thinking now is the time to buy PYPL stock, but let’s see what our experts have to say on the matter first.
Is PayPal Stock a Buy?
Chris Lau argues that PYPL stock could be a good investment at the right price-to-earnings multiple. This has him advising investors to watch the stock for a good entry point and hold onto it for potential gains.
Nicolas Chahine claims that “PYPL stock is golden” now that it’s coming off pandemic highs. He points to strong revenues and gross profit growth over the last five years as a sign there are more positives to the company.
Vandita Jadeja is of the opinion that PYPL stock is in a position to bounce back from its recent dip. While that may not be immediate, investors could see gains during the second half of the year.
Louis Navellier argues that PYPL could head even lower after correcting from its 2021 jump. He points to the end of its relationship with eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) as a major pitfall and notes recent gains could simply be a dead cat bounce.
Omor Ibne Ehsan is of a similar mind with claims that PYPL stock still isn’t undervalued. He claims that the current state of the economy will harm the company and that there aren’t enough signs for long-term recovery to invest in the shares.
PYPL stock is up 3.1% as of Tuesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.